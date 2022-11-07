Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from 'Clueless' 27 Years After Movie Came Out

Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic.

On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy.

"Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless.

"No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in the movie, then danced along to the rest of the audio, which also uses one of Dionne's other iconic lines: "Well, there goes your social life."

Clueless celebrated its 27th anniversary in July, for which Silverstone celebrated by sharing a video montage of her character Cher on TikTok.

Set to a background track of "Big Energy" by Latto, the montage features clips of Cher in a variety of fashionable outfits and memorable scenes, including the moment her dad Mel (Dan Hedaya) asks her, "What the hell is that?" and Cher responds in an innocent voice, "A dress."

"27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Happy anniversary, Cher! 💛 #Clueless #AsIf #90s," Silverstone wrote in the caption.

Released in 1995 and loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and follows 15-year-old Cher Horowitz as she — well, cluelessly — navigates family life, school, popularity and the idea of love.

In addition to Silverstone and Dash, Clueless' cast also featured Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto, Breckin Meyer, Wallace Shawn, Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Twink Caplan and Paul Rudd in his film debut.

In April, Faison told PEOPLE that he would not want someone else to play his Clueless character Murray Duvall in any future reboot or sequel.

"I'm not a big fan of the remake, especially of something that I'm in, you know what I mean?" the 47-year-old told PEOPLE while at Disney's California Adventure theme park for Disney Junior's Fun Fest. "If I'm in it, I don't want to see somebody else playing me."

Faison, who reprised his role for three seasons of Clueless' television series before it was cancelled, said at the time that he even has ideas for a sequel.

"I would want to say do another movie, to be honest with you," Faison told PEOPLE. "Anything. Clueless 2 would be awesome and it's not us anymore, it's our kids."

"And now Cher is the Mel Horowitz character. I would think that Cher and Josh would still be together, even though it's a little weird," the actor added.