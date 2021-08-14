Alicia Silverstone and Christian Siriano Recreate Clueless Bedroom Seduction Scene

"I finally got Christian in bed," the actress joked, referring to the awkward moment from the 1995 classic teen film

Christian Siriano has Alicia Silverstone totally buggin' over his acting skills!

The fashion designer, 35, teamed up with the Clueless star to recreate an iconic scene from the popular teen film for a TikTok video on Friday. In the hilarious clip, Silverstone reprises her role as Cher as she tries and fails to seduce her character's high school crush, also named Christian, played by Siriano.

"I finally got Christian in bed," the actress, 44, quipped in the caption. "Happy #FridayThe13th #Clueless @christiansiriano."

Fans reacted with glee to Silverstone's latest tribute to the 1995 cult classic. "Yes, the collab I never knew I needed!!" one person commented. Another wrote, "This must be the unreleased alternate version… lol!"

Siriano is the newest TikTok partner for the actress, who has previously tapped her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, 10, to help her recreate scenes from the popular movie.

In June, she made her debut on the popular social media platform with a reenactment of the scene where Cher gets accosted by an obnoxious male on campus and utters her most memorable line, "As if!"

"Ugh! As if… I wouldn't join TikTok," she posted at the time, adding the hashtags, "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."

The following month, Silverstone marked the 26th anniversary of Clueless by sharing another scene with Bear Blu, who dressed up in an oversized suit and glasses to play the part of Cher's strict father, Mel.

"What's up daddy?!" she joked. "Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!"