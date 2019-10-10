Alicia Keys Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She Has Been 'Battling... Some Self-Worth Issues'

Alicia Keys is opening up about struggles she’s faced within herself.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of a special Red Table Talk episode, the singer, 38, tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she was going through a difficult time.

“I’ve been battling what I realize is potentially some self-worth issues because for whatever reason I’m feeling like I’m not deserving of greatness,” Keys said as the four sat around a piano.

Banfield-Norris commiserated with the singer, saying, “Hallelujah. [It’s like] you’re not good enough.”

Keys continued, “And I’ve been smooshing it down for so long that it’s become a habit, a bad habit.”

Pinkett Smith and Keys have been longtime friends. When the singer hosted the Grammy Awards earlier this year, she kicked off the award show with the women who inspired her, bringing out the Red Table Talk host onstage alongside Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Image zoom Alicia Keys and Jada Pinkett-Smith Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pinkett-Smith spoke about the importance of diversity and acceptance: “We express our pain, power, and progress through music whether we’re creating it or just appreciating it. But here’s what I know: Every voice we hear needs to be honored and respected.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s ‘Just Now Entering an Adult Relationship’ with Husband Will Smith

Keys will soon share more about her journey, including the ups and downs of her career and personal life in a memoir called More Myself.

The singer announced the project in March and said it will be published under Oprah Winfrey’s book imprint, An Oprah Book, on Nov. 5, 2019.

More Myself will delve into Keys’ journey by pulling from her personal memories. It will also include recollections from the most important people in her life. (Keys has two sons with her husband, Swizz Beatz: Genesis, 4, and Egypt, 8. Together, they co-parent with the producer’s ex Mashonda Tifrere, with whom he has son Kasseem, 12.)

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.