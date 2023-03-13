Alice Evans Thanks Fans After Charges Are Dropped in Ioan Gruffudd Restraining Order Case (Report)

Charges previously brought against Alice Evans that alleged the actress had violated her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd's restraining order against her were dropped last week.

On Friday, The Daily Mail reported that prosecutors chose to drop the charges against Evans, 54, after they told Commissioner James Cooper during last Thursday's hearing at Los Angeles' Airport Courthouse that they were "unable to proceed" with the charges.

The actress had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of violating the restraining order, which bars her from posting remarks about Gruffudd, 49, or his current girlfriend Bianca Wallace on social media.

At a follow-up hearing last Friday, Commissioner Cooper deferred ruling on Evans' attorney's ask for the court to rule Evans "factually innocent" of the charges until a hearing tentatively scheduled for April 25, the outlet reported.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans. Donato Sardella/WireImage

"Hi guys. I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who has been so supportive of me over the past few days, few weeks, few months, few years, since 2019, actually," Evans said in a video she shared to Instagram on Sunday, in apparent reference to the dropped charges. "I've tried to read everything and I know that [at] the moment I'm not on social media and I can't really come back to you personally, but I promise I will and you will never be forgotten.

"Things are going well. Me and the girls are good, and I just wanted to send so much love and gratitude," Evans finished in the video as she blew a kiss to the camera.

It is unclear what alleged restraining order violation prompted the charges against Evans.

Fantastic Four star Gruffudd previously filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against Evans in February 2022, in which he requested that Evans stay 100 yards away from him and girlfriend Wallace and not be allowed to contact either of them, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In his petition, Gruffudd claimed he had told Evans he was "unhappy" in their relationship in August 2020. The actor said Evans "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."

Gruffudd and Evans met in the 2000 set of 102 Dalmatians and were married in 2007. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021. The former couple share two children, daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, 9.

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the separation announcement, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In that February 2022 petition, Gruffudd claimed that Evans "told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," among other claims.