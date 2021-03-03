Alice Evans Says She's 'Heartbroken' After Husband Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce: 'I Can't Sleep'

Alice Evans, who shares two daughters with Ioan Gruffudd, said the divorce filing was "very sad and out of the blue"

Alice Evans is speaking out after husband Ioan Gruffudd filed for divorce following 13 years of marriage.

The Fantastic Four actor, 47, filed a divorce petition on Monday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE previously confirmed, and on Tuesday night, Evans shared a news article about the divorce on Instagram, implying that she found out about it online: "Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?" she wrote.

Evans — who met Gruffudd on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and married him in 2007 — followed up her initial reaction with a pair of lengthy Instagram captions on Wednesday reacting to the divorce, candidly expressing how she is dealing with the split.

"I can't sleep. Not a wink. I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. Oh don't worry, I'm fully aware of how pathetic that sounds," she began. "I'll make it worse. Do you what I'm mostly scared of? It's who the girl is. I know! Why? Why would it even matter?"

The actress, 49, who shares daughters Ella Betsi Janet, 11, and Elsie Marigold, 7, with Gruffudd, then said she worries her "little girls will be disappointed by their Dad's behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex."

Evans wrote that she's "scared" of how Gruffudd will respond to her speaking out about "his sudden decision to serve me."

"I couldn't believe how many people told me to accept it 'with dignity'. What is dignity? I think 'dignity' is a way of covering up our own hurt," Evans said. "I think dignity is a way of others telling us to shut up, because THEY don't want to think about our hurt."

Evans went on to share that she decided to be upfront with her kids and tell them about the divorce filing. "... I imagine some mothers who DONT believe in telling their kids the truth about everything will object," she added, then claiming of Gruffudd, "That's fine. My ex-husband believes in lying rather than harsh truths."

In a subsequent post, Evans called the filing "very sad and out [of] the blue," adding that she is "heartbroken."

"I'm sorry but f--- your discomfort about my lack of dignity. F--- your cheap quips about how 'she didn't know! Ha ha ha what a load of bollocks.' I come here to share an experience that has all but broken me (but won't) ...." she wrote. "LET WOMEN TALk! !!WE ALL HAVE RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH, not just he men."

Evans ended the message: "Love all round, not hate."

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a since-deleted tweet last month, Evans wrote, "My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

Gruffudd did not comment on her tweets. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."