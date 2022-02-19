Alice Evans Seeks Custody of Kids After Estranged Husband Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order

Alice Evans is also citing irreconcilable differences in the dissolution of her and Ioan Gruffudd's marriage

Alice Evans is seeking custody of her two children, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie, after her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd filed for a restraining order against her on Tuesday.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Evans, 53, is asking for both legal and physical custody of the couple's children, while asking that child visitation rights be granted to Gruffudd, 48.

Additionally, the court documents state that Evans is citing irreconcilable differences in the dissolution of their marriage, and is asking for spousal support, termination of the court's ability to award spousal support to Gruffudd, and for her attorney fees to be paid by her estranged husband. Evans also wants the court to determine the rights to their shared home in Los Angeles.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Evans' response was filed on Feb. 15 — in which she denied the domestic violence accusations made against her — the same day Gruffudd's restraining order against her was filed.

PEOPLE has reached out to attorneys for Gruffudd and Evans for additional comment.

Gruffudd and Evans separated on Jan. 1, 2021, after more than 13 years of marriage, and in March that year, the Harrow actor filed for divorce.

On Tuesday, Gruffudd filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife that requires her to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, as well as not be allowed to contact them, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In his petition, Gruffudd wrote that the Christmas Card actress "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."

"Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," the Titanic actor said in the petition.

Added Gruffudd: "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother."

"Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me," he continued.

In her response, Evans stated that she did not agree with the accusations made in the Fantastic Four actor's petition, claiming she had "no idea what he is going to accuse me of," per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either" Gruffudd or Wallace, Evans said in her response.