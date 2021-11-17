Alice Evans Claims Ex Ioan Gruffudd's New Girlfriend 'Ruined' Her Life: 'Stealer of My Husband'

Alice Evans is taking aim at her estranged husband's new girlfriend.

The Vampire Diaries actress posted a blistering Instagram post directed at actress Bianca Wallace, who is dating Evans' ex, Ioan Gruffudd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey Bianca Mae Wallace, stealer of my husband, ruined of the life I'd worked so hard to achieve and also person who makes my kid cry -a person I will never forget ever," Evans wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Anyway somebody alerted me tonight that whenever I posted a relatively cute pic of myself on ivstagram, within about 19 minutes emergered a sock account pretending to be on 'Biava's side { although how one could be on the side side if a total bitch who manifested a father away from two lyrics girls who ducking ADORED him then I do not know, except to say that this person is completely devoid of human empathy."

"Good luck, Ioan," Evans added. "And oh, let's see what this pic brings out. I was tempted to out a picture of Bianca next to one of mine ( after all the 'youre 50! Give up! You're so fat!). But I didn't. Because that's not my way. How do you like THIS one, BB?"

alice evans Credit: Alice Evans/Instagram

alice evans Credit: Alice Evans/Instagram

In late October, Gruffudd confirmed his relationship with Wallace on Instagram by sharing a photo of them together while on a set.

"Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace ❤️💫💙," Gruffudd wrote in the caption of a photo showing him and Wallace smiling while on set.

Wallace also shared the photo, writing on her Instagram account, "I know real smiles when I see them ❤️💫💙 @ioangruffudd."

At the time, Evans reacted to the news in a now-deleted Tweet: "So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca."

One of Wallace's friends came to the Australian actress' defense tweeting that "I have personally known Bianca for years and they have NOT even known each other for three years let alone have an affair!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans | Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

To which Evans replied that the friend was "spitting on the victim."

"You totally and absolutely know that they started seeing each other before he told me he didn't love me and wanted a divorce. If you want to get into this we can," Evans tweeted.

Reps for Gruffudd and Wallace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

In March, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. The pair have two daughters, Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12. The two met on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and married in 2007.

The Fantastic Four actor's filing came a month after Evans posted a since-deleted tweet, saying Gruffudd had decided to end their marriage.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans tweeted at the time. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

"We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry," she added.

Gruffudd did not comment on her tweets at the time. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In February 2020, Gruffudd admitted to The Guardian that he and Evans have "struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we're apart."