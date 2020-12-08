Alfred Molina Set to Reprise Doctor Octopus Role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man Franchise: Report

Are all three major Spider-Man franchises finally crashing together?

That seems to be the case as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed actor Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Molina appeared as the fan-favorite villain in the 2004 movie Spider-Man 2, featuring Tobey Maguire in the Spidey suit. Since then, Andrew Garfield took over for two movies in 2012 and 2014 and Tom Holland followed as the latest iteration of Peter Parker — and the first to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The return of Molina makes the latest Spider-Man movie even more intriguing following the re-casting of Jamie Foxx as the villain Electro.

The Oscar-winning actor first played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Garfield as the web-slinging superhero. The Hollywood Reporter first reported his casting.

That joins the three franchises starring Maguire, Garfield and Holland, which has fans excited for the possibility of all three actors appearing in the movie through the Spider-Verse.

Image zoom Jamie Foxx; Tom Holland | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Spider-Verse was recently explored in the 2018 animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which Miles Morales, another comic book iteration of Spider-Man, meets all the different versions of Spider-Man in different universes.

Fans started reacting to the news of Molina's return with hope for a live-action version of the Spider-Verse.

"we got Jamie Foxx back as Electro and we got Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock it’s really only a matter of time before Andrew and Tobey are confirmed and that Spider-Man 3 is gonna be Spider-Verse related," wrote one user on Twitter.

While story details for the upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, it’s expected Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon will reprise their franchise roles in the new film.