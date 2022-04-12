Alfred Molina Says He 'Got Very Teary' While Reuniting with Tobey Maguire on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alfred Molina is admitting to becoming "a little emotional" when reuniting with costar Tobey Maguire on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December.

The English actor, 68, opened up about returning to the role of Doctor Octopus — or Doc Ock — 17 years after Spider-Man 2 in a recent interview on Household Faces.

"There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kinda goes, 'How are you, doctor?' And I go, 'Oh my god, it's good to see you.' I got very teary in that scene," Molina told host John Ross Bowie. "I kinda went, 'Oh s---, this is a moment.'"

"It was delightful. And it was, of course, delightful to see Tobey again," he added. "We did have a giggle on set about… I think I said something like, 'I'm terrified that I might be a bit too old for this.'"

In Spider-Man 2, Molina portrayed scientist Otto Octavius, who turns into villainous Doc Ock after a lab accident and becomes a nemesis of Peter Parker/Spiderman (Maguire). In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character helps Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Molina shared that he thinks Doc Ock's storyline may be coming to a close in the comic book franchise.

Alfred Molina Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

"What makes this movie interesting and different from the previous one is that here we see the full redemption of Doc Ock, which makes me think that they may be putting him to bed," he said.

He added that playing the character was "an extraordinary experience and one that I would never shortchange. It kinda made my career."

The actor also opened up about changes in technology since filming Spider-Man 2.

"What I was aware of was just how huge the leaps have been in the technology. Just the notion of the tentacles not being real anymore. That's a perfect example of just how things have moved on."

Molina also shared that both versions of Spider-Man are special because of the creative teams behind the films.