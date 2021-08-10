Alfred Molina Marries Frozen Director Jennifer Lee in Romantic Garden Wedding: 'We Do'

The nuptials appeared to have been officiated by Jonathan Groff, who Jennifer Lee credited to introducing her to Alfred Molina

Congratulations are in order for Alfred Molina and Jennifer Lee!

The Spider-Man actor, 68, and the Frozen director, 49, have tied the knot in a romantic garden ceremony, Lee announced on her social media on Monday.

Lee, who currently serves as the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, shared the happy news by posting photos from the nuptials on her Instagram, captioning the images: "We did. We do."

One shot showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss in a garden, while Molina and Lee happily exchanged vows underneath a floral archway — with Frozen star Jonathan Groff appearing to act as the officiant — in another picture.

For the occasion, the bride wore a short sleeve, tulle dress with an A-line skirt. The gorgeous gown featured buttons and what appeared to be sequins embroidered throughout the material.

Meanwhile, Molinda donned a grey suit, light pink shirt and sunglasses for the outdoor wedding.

Lee also gave a shoutout to Groff, 36, in another Instagram post, writing in the caption, "This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met."

Alongside a photo of herself with the Broadway star, Lee added, "We owe him the world."

Molina and Groff worked together in the 2012 production of John Logan's Tony Award-winning play Red. The two went on to appear in 2019's Frozen II — with Molina providing the voice of Agnarr, Elsa and Anna's father and Groff reprising his role of Kristoff in the beloved animated franchise.

Lee wrote and directed both Frozen and its sequel. She also penned the book for Frozen on Broadway.

It's unclear when the newlyweds first started dating, though Lee — who shares daughter Agatha with ex-husband Robert Joseph Monn — told the New York Times in 2019 of their relationship: "I just feel very lucky because I'm, you know, 48 years old and I'm very happy in my family life and he's very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky."