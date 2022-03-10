Alfred Molina and Andrew Rannells Share Friendly Kiss on Costume Designers Guild Awards Red Carpet

The playful kiss between Alfred Molina, whose wife was with him, and Andrew Rannells was caught on camera at the Costume Designers Guild Awards

The smooch the fans never knew they needed!

Alfred Molina locked lips with Broadway actor Andrew Rannells at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the kiss was nothing more than a friendly gesture between the famous friends, the pair played up to the cameras as they puckered up before Rannells, 43, kissed Molina, 68, on the cheek.

At the event, the two looked dapper in near-identical black suits, crisp white shirts and black ties. Rannells completed his ensemble with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Alfred Molina Alfred Molina | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Molina's wife, Jennifer Lee, was also in attendance at the Santa Monica event. The Frozen director, 50, tied the knot with Molina in a romantic garden ceremony in August of last year, with Frozen actor and Broadway star Jonathan Groff officiating.

Lee, who is Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, credited Groff, 36, for introducing her to her now-husband.

Rannells is also in a committed relationship himself, with actor Tuc Watkins. The two met while starring in the Broadway show The Boys in the Band in 2018 and have been together ever since.

At Wednesday's event, which Rannells hosted with Casey Wilson, Molina spoke about the role costume designer Sanja Hays played in his role as Spider-Man villain Doc Ock.

RELATED VIDEO: Alfred Molina Thinks Frozen 2 Is Even Better Than the Original

Recalling his well-known costume to PA Media, he said, "We had all the layers and the big leather coat on top of that and we had everything underneath."

"The big metal belt looked like it would be very heavy but Sanja Hays, the designer, did a very clever thing," Molina said. "She cut the back out of the leather part of the costume, which you couldn't see, which basically meant I could breathe a bit."

"It was surprisingly comfortable," added Molina, who first appeared as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, recently reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "The nice thing about the design was it looked good but it felt like clothing, it didn't feel like a costume."