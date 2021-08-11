Actress Pat Hitchcock, the Only Child of Director Alfred Hitchcock, Dead at 93

The actress appeared in some of her father's films Strangers on a Train, Psycho and Stage Fright

Pat Hitchcock, the only child of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, has died at age 93.

The actress died at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Monday, her daughter Katie O'Connell-Fiala told The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The cause of death was not revealed.

Pat appeared in several movies, including her father's films Strangers on a Train (1951), Psycho (1960) and Stage Fright (1950).

In 1984, while discussing getting roles in Alfred's films, the actress told the Washington Post, "I wish he had believed in nepotism. I'd have worked a lot more."

"But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part," she continued at the time. "He never fit a story to a star or to an actor. Often I tried to hint to his assistant, but I never got very far. She'd bring my name up, he'd say, 'She isn't right for it,' and that would be the end of that."

Pat also starred in the films The Case of Thomas Pyke, Skateboard, Six Characters in Search of an Author and Ladies of the Corridor. On the small screen, she appeared in the television series Suspense, Suspicion, My Little Margie, Matinee Theatre, The Life of Riley and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Alfred shared Pat with screenwriter and film editor Alma Reville. Pat was born in July 1928 in London, and in 1939, their family moved to Los Angeles. Soon after, Pat had her debut acting roles in the Broadway plays Solitaire (1942) and Violet (1944).

Pat, in addition to acting, contributed to Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and co-authored her mother's biography with Laurent Bouzereau titled Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man.