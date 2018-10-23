Alfonso Ribeiro Tells Jada Pinkett Smith 'Your Memory Is a Little Off' After She Said They Went on a Date

It appears Alfonso Ribeiro was not doing the Carlton dance when he heard about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s recent revelation about him.

After the Red Table Talk star, 47, said she went on a date with Ribeiro before meeting husband Will Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 47, denied her recollection on Twitter Monday.

“Sorry Jada. Your memory is a little off,” Ribeiro clarified to his former A Different World costar.

“We went to lunch with your family when we both guest starred on A Different World the year before you became a regular,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos host added.

Pinkett Smith quickly responded to Ribeiro, writing, “My fault Alf… I thought it was a date.”

my fault Alf… I thought it was a date 😆❤️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 22, 2018

that's a very different version of the story 😂🤣 — Red Table Talk (@RedTableTalk) October 22, 2018

During Monday’s premiere of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actress told husband Will, daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones about her early outing with Ribeiro. “I think I went on one date together,” she said as Will, 50, added: “And he, like, took you on a motorcycle or something.”

Jada continued, “My memory is: I dated a lot of people, but we went on one date.”

Alfonso Ribeiro, wife Angela Unkrich, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Kevin Winter/Getty

Though Ribeiro kept Pinkett Smith honest about their non-existent date, he did help her meet her future spouse.

“I remember, you were on A Different World, and Alfonso knew everybody,” Will said. “When I saw you on Different World, it was that thing and I don’t know what it is, the bell rings. And I knew that there was something in our energy that would be magic.”

The pair got to know each other while Smith was still married to Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares son Trey, 25 — but both he and Pinkett Smith insist they never cheated. They later married in December 1997, after he split from Zampario, now 50, in late 1995.