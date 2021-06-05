Alexandra Shipp shared a candid Instagram post this week about struggling with her sexuality and making the decision to come out

Alexandra Shipp Speaks Publicly About Coming Out: 'It's Never Too Late to be You'

Alexandra Shipp is opening up about her journey to self acceptance.

The X-Men and Love, Simon star, 29, shared a candid Instagram post this week about struggling with her sexuality and making the decision to come out.

"I didn't come out until I was 28. Though I don't believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself," Shipp wrote, opening her post with multiple rainbows and multi-colored heart emojis. "I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn't going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared."

She continued, "It's exhausting being scared all the time. It's exhausting chasing other people's ideas and opinions of who you should be. Today I'm happy in ways I don't think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F------ DAY and it feels incredible!!"

Shipp then reminded her followers that "it's never too late to be you."

"If I don't work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me," she added. "I KNOW multiple someone's love me and I'm so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis.

"I'm not denying anything anymore. I'm not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I'm doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I'll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me."

The post mark one of the first times that Shipp has spoken publicly about her sexuality. She recently starred alongside Hayley Kiyoko in the singer's new music video, "Chance."

The music video follows Shipp and Kiyoko as they begin to fall head-over-heels for each other. Shipp posted snippets from the video on her Instagram page Thursday, captioning them "take a chance 🌈"