Alexandra Grant Says 'Every Single Person I Knew Called Me' After She and Keanu Reeves Went Public

Alexandra Grant remembers the moment the world learned she and Keanu Reeves were an item — long after the two formed a close bond.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist, 46, tells Vogue in a new interview.

She is, of course, referring to the night she and Reeves, 55, made their public debut as a couple that month when they walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

“But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'” Grant says.

In February, Grant’s friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, spoke to Page Six about the couple while supporting the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection.

“I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” Tilly, 61, told the outlet.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,'” she continued, noting Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Tilly raved about the artist — whom she met at a dinner party years ago, according to Page Six — saying Grant and the John Wick star have much in common.

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly continued. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a dazzle, dazzle Hollywood romance.”

The Bride of Chucky star described Grant as a “cool, elegant woman” who is “very quiet, very low-key,” adding, “[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky.”

Grant and Reeves’ connection goes beyond the romance. In 2011, the two published their first book together. Titled Ode to Happiness, the book is credited with Reeves as the author and Grant as the illustrator.

According to its description, Ode to Happiness “is a grown-up’s picture book, a charming reminder not to take oneself too seriously,” that “is about making the best of a bad situation.”

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant tells Vogue. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”