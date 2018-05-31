Alexandra Daddario Says She's Just 'Very Good Friends' with Rumored Flame Zac Efron

After over a year of dating rumors, Alexandra Daddario is commenting on her relationship status with Zac Efron.

“We’re very good friends,” the Baywatch actress, 32, told PEOPLE of her costar, 30, at a Kleenex Wet Wipes launch party in New York City on Thursday. “Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.”

Efron and Daddario, who played love interests in Baywatch, were seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Venturelli/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Daddario addressed rumors that they were dating back in May, telling E!, “We work together closely; he’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends.”

She then joked, “We would have very blue-eyed children, wouldn’t we?”

Efron often likes and comments on Daddario’s social media posts, and even shared a throwback photo her took of her on bed while filming Baywatch. “Baywatch press. Smile. It’s contagious,” he captioned the photo of the actress grinning in bed.

In April, after Daddario shared a photo of herself and her dog adorably staring into each other’s eyes, Efron cheekily commented, “Two hot bitches.”

For Daddario’s 32nd birthday in May, Efron took to social media, posting a gushing tribute to the actress.

“Happy birthday to one of the the most real, down to 🌎, stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario,” he wrote along with a pic of the two.

Efron previously dated model Sami Miró for two years before they split in 2016, while Daddario was reportedly last linked to her Percy Jackson costar Logan Lerman.