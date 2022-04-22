Alexander Skarsgård Reveals the Story Behind His 'Sexy' Pants-less IMDb Profile Photo

The actor explained that the image stems from a fashion move inspired by Zac Efron, whom he described as "so sexy"

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Actor Alexander Skarsgard attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Larry Busacca/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

The Swedish actor, 45, is featured in his main profile photo on the famed movie database in a tuxedo jacket, bow tie and shirt — but no pants — and he told the site in a recent interview that it comes from a 2016 appearance at the MTV Movie Awards.

"The year before Zac Efron had taken his shirt off on stage, and he is so sexy," Skarsgård said, remembering the evening where he presented an award alongside his Legend of Tarzan costar Samuel L. Jackson.

"I decided to also show a little bit of skin. I couldn't take my shirt off because Zac had already done that, so I thought 'Well, then I'll take my pants off, because it's equally sexy,' " the star added.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Actors Alexander Skarsgard (L) and Samuel L. Jackson speak onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Skarsgård has been considered a heartthrob for years, ever since his star-making performance as hot-headed vampire Eric Northman on HBO's True Blood.

He is now starring in the new Viking thriller The Northman from The Witch director Robert Eggers.

When asked which member of the film's cast he was most excited to work with, Skarsgård told IMDb that acting with Bjork was "probably the highlight of the entire shoot."

"It's been 17 years since her last film, so the privilege of sharing that with her was a very humbling experience," he added of working with the singer-actress, whose last non-music video acting credits date back to 2005.

The Northman chronicles a young Viking prince who watches his father (Ethan Hawke) get murdered by his uncle (Claes Bang). The prince then grows up (played by Skarsgård) and sets out to avenge his dad, save his mother (Nicole Kidman) and kill his uncle.

The film, out on April 22, also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe.

Kidman — who played Skarsgård's wife in Big Little Lies — previously spoke about signing on to do the project, telling Collider back in October 2020 before filming started, "I'm deeply committed to filmmakers that I call auteurs. They're so powerful in their visions and their abilities."