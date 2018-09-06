Alexander Skarsgård Talks Charlize Theron Romance Rumors: 'People Can Think Whatever They Want'

Alexander Skarsgård doesn’t mind the rumor mill when it comes to his personal life.

The 42-year-old Swedish actor appears on the latest cover of WSJ. Magazine where he addresses rumors that he became involved with Charlize Theron. The two worked together in the Seth Rogen comedy Flarsky in Montreal during late 2017 and were linked for several months after. (The movie opens in 2019.)

“It doesn’t affect me. People can think whatever they want,” Skarsgård says of the rumors, adding that he still hears them even though he’s not on social media.

“It’s impossible to live in a vacuum—you hear, ‘Oh, I heard you’re dating so-and-so.’ Sometimes you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ Sometimes it’s, ‘Never met the person but give her my number,’ ” he jokes.

WSJ. Magazine ANNEMARIEKE VAN DRIMMELEN

The Emmy winner isn’t necessarily ready to be tied down as his career keeps getting busier and busier, but he does hope he finds the one someday.

“I really enjoy the adventure of traveling, meeting new people and working a lot. Hopefully one day I’ll settle down,” he says.

Skarsgård is also in the midst of shooting season two of Big Little Lies, a surprise return since his character Perry Wright — spoiler alert! — shockingly dies in the finale of the first season. But his return means the actor will finally get to work with Meryl Streep, who is playing his mom, after the one scene he had with her in 2014’s The Giver turned out to feature the three-time Oscar winner as a hologram.

“I haven’t worked with her yet, but I’m excited,” he says. “If she’s a hologram again, I’ll throw a fit.”

WSJ. Magazine’s September Men’s Style Issue hits newsstands September 15th.