Alexander Skarsgård & Millie Bobby Brown Must Survive a Battle of the Ages in Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and King Kong are battling out their age-old rivalry in the new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård as geologist Nathan Lind, the giants are battling for domination as Lind seeks Kong's help to contain Godzilla.

"We need Kong. The world needs him to stop what's coming," says Lind as he marvels at a little girl, Jia, who seems to be the only thing Kong cares for. "This child, she's the only one he'll communicate with."

As Godzilla rampages through cities, Kong is called to stop the titan once and for all.

"The myths are real. There was a war and they're the last ones standing," Rebecca Hall's Ilene Andrews says. "Kong bows to no one."

Directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch), the film is the latest entry into the Warner Bros. franchise that kicked off with 2014's Godzilla. The film was followed by 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Alongside Skarsgård and Hall, Millie Bobby Brown also stars in the film, reprising her role of Madison Russell from Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Kaylee Hottle stars as Jia, while Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir also star.

"The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth," HBO Max described.