Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie Have a Legend of Tarzan Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards

Tarzan and Jane forever!

Legend of Tarzan stars Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgard posed together for a sweet reunion on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The pals looked happy to see each other again after starring in the 2016 action movie, which made over $356 million worldwide. Skarsgard played Tarzan in the movie, while Robbie starred alongside him as his future wife Jane.

Robbie was at show as part of the Bombshell cast, who earned a nomination for outstanding ensemble in a motion picture, while Skarsgard was part of the nominated Big Little Lies cast in the TV category.

The actress was also nominated for outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role at the show.

Robbie portrays Kayla in Bombshell, a fictional Fox News employee who grew up Evangelical and politically conservative in central Florida — a much different upbringing than Robbie’s on Australia’s Gold Coast.

To get the character right, Robbie turned to Twitter, where she created a fake account to watch how “young millennial conservative girls” operate, she told Variety for its latest cover story.

The movie — which also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson — tracks the fall of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), after Kelly and Carlson accuse him of sexual harassment.

Knowing how Kayla’s beauty plays a major part in her story, Robbie took to reciting another famous blonde character to get her voice and accent just right.

“Every day, I’d do the monologue from Legally Blonde,” she said, pointing out how Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is a similar character in that she’s “incredibly smart” but “underestimated because of their looks.”