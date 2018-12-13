Paparazzi Alert! Alex Rodriguez Caught Snapping Photos of Jennifer Lopez on the Red Carpet

Alex Rodriguez is the perfect Instagram boyfriend.

The former MLB star, 43, was photographed snapping pictures of his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, 49, on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Second Act in New York City on Wednesday. For the occasion, the pop star wore an epic, pink tulle gown with a billowing skirt, and A-Rod kept warm in a tailored black coat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Second Act follows Queens resident Maya Vargas, who has worked at a big-box store for 15 years. But when she gets passed over for a well-deserved promotion in favor of a candidate with a college degree, she decides it’s time to make some changes.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer covers PEOPLE’s latest issue, with both she and the former baseball star opening up about their relationship, which began in March 2017.

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic

RELATED VIDEO: Why J.Lo Calls Being Underestimated ‘One of My Superpowers’

“Jennifer has given so much to me and my kids over the last two years,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE in the cover story. He added, “Her best quality is undoubtedly her generosity. I see it every day and my kids see it as well.”

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Rodriguez told PEOPLE that as their relationship has blossomed, he’s enjoyed watching his daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, grow so close to Lopez’s 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” said Rodriguez. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez on Blending Families with Alex Rodriguez: ‘The Kids Are So Open to Love’

For Lopez, too, blending their families has been a joy.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez SPW/SplashNews.com

“We couldn’t ask for greater kids,” the star told PEOPLE.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends … I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets Why Fans Are Eager for Her to Marry Alex Rodriguez: They Want a ‘Fairy Tale’

In fact, Lopez is embracing just about everything about her life with Rodriguez.

“Everything feels healthy and different,” she said. “We bring something to each other’s lives that is profound, good and healthy.”

Second Act opens Dec. 21.