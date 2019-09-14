Alex Rodriguez is so proud of Jennifer Lopez!

The former baseball star, 44, surprised his fiancée by sending her a cake and a sweet note in honor of the opening of her highly-anticipated drama, Hustlers. Rodriguez was away from home covering a Philadelphia Phillies game for Fox.

Lopez, 50, shared clips of the surprises to her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Oh my God, look at this!” she says as she pans over the cake, which was decorated with the silhouette of a stripper on a pole and surrounded by edible dollar bills. Rodriguez also sent his love a plate of pink and white frosted cake pops.

The singer and actress then shared a look at Rodriguez’s note, which reads, “Baby, congratulations on Hustlers. So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho.”

“Aww, he’s the best!” Lopez gushes in the Instagram Story video.

Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer, among others, in Hustlers. The film follows her character Ramona, the head of a successful strip club, as she aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients with the help of her crew.

The star has received rave reviews — and Oscar buzz — for her role in the movie, which was inspired by a true story detailed in a 2015 New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers STXfilms

While promoting Hustlers, Lopez has also been working on planning her upcoming wedding to Rodriguez.

“We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans. We’re talking about a lot of places but I don’t know yet,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday about choosing a wedding location, adding that they haven’t narrowed down a date yet either.

But one thing that she has decided on? The ceremony will involve Lopez’s 11-year-old son, Maximilian “Max” David, whom the star said “of course” would be walking her down the aisle. (Lopez is also mom to Max’s twin sister Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with their children Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Emme, Max and Rodriguez’s two daughters — Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14 — have always been an important part of the couple’s relationship. In March, a source told PEOPLE that the kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to the couple said. “Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning.”

“It’s always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start,” the source added. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding.”

Hustlers is in theaters now.