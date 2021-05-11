Alex Rodriguez formerly played for the New York Yankees — a major rival of Affleck's favorite team, the Boston Red Sox

Alex Rodriguez Says ‘Go Yankees’ After News of Jennifer Lopez Spending Time with Red Sox Fan Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez had a pointed response to the news that Jennifer Lopez has reconnected with Ben Affleck.

"Go Yankees," the former MLB player, 45, told photographers recently when asked how he felt about the reunion, according to Page Six, which was first to report the news.

Rodriguez formerly played for the New York Yankees — a major rival to Affleck's favorite team, the Boston Red Sox.

Affleck, 48, is such a diehard Red Sox fan that he even refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for David Fincher's Gone Girl, the actor once told The New York Times.

Affleck and Lopez, 51, were pictured outside of her L.A. home in late April following the singer's split from Rodriguez, 45.

Last week, according to sources, Affleck and Lopez spent several days vacationing together in the Big Sky area of Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8.

A source told PEOPLE Lopez "had a great time with Ben," adding, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Before being spotted in Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated in the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event on May 2, which aired May 8. (They were not pictured together at the L.A. venue.)

Their sightings together come after Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez.

