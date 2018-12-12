Alex Rodriguez Gushes About Life with Jennifer Lopez: 'She Has Given So Much to Me and My Kids'

Alex Rodriguez is truly grateful for all Jennifer Lopez has brought to his life.

“Jennifer has given so much to me and my kids over the last two years,” the former baseball star tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

“Her best quality is undoubtedly her generosity. I see it every day and my kids see it as well.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Peggy Sirota

One of the greatest gifts from their union for A-Rod was watching his daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, grow so close to Lopez’s 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” says Rodriguez. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

This week's PEOPLE cover Peggy Sirota

For Lopez, too, blending their families has been a joy.

“We couldn’t ask for greater kids,” she the star, whose comedy, Second Act, opens Dec. 21.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends… I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Peggy Sirota

In fact, Lopez is embracing just about everything about her life with Rodriguez.

“Everything feels healthy and different,” she says. “We bring something to each other’s lives that is profound, good and healthy.”