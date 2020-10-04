Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn tied the knot less than a year after getting engaged on Christmas Eve

Alex Pettyfer and Model Toni Garrn Tie the Knot in Germany — See Her Gorgeous Dress!

The couple shared their happy news on Sunday, posting nearly identical images from their nuptials, which took place in Hamburg, Germany.

“Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” the Magic Mike star, 30, captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss while showing off their wedding bands.

Meanwhile, the German model’s post gave fans a better look at her cream-colored gown, which in the photo she paired with a thin black scarf tied around her neck as well as a straw hat. Pettyfer also went with a more casual wedding day look, opting for a checkered suit.

“Now you really get to call me wifey,” she wrote alongside the romantic photo.

Offering fans another glimpse at her wedding day look, Garrn shared a glamorous selfie of herself on her big day. In the image, the model posed in front of the mirror in her wedding dress.

“Oct 2, 2020,” she simply wrote alongside the snap, seemingly revealing the day the couple said, “I do.”

News of the couple’s marriage comes less than a year after Pettyfer popped the question on Christmas Eve.

“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Garrn captioned a photo from the happy day, which also featured her sparkling engagement ring. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you.”

In his own sweet post, the actor wrote: “Some people marry their best friend … Some people marry their soulmate … I got both.”

The couple has been dating for over a year and were first seen together while attending an Oscars party last February, according to E! News.