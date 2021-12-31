Alex Pettyfer Celebrates 4 Years with Wife Toni Garrn: 'Partners in Crime'
"Entering our 4th year together," Alex Pettyfer captioned a tribute to his wife, Toni Garrn, on Instagram
Alex Pettyfer is celebrating four years with Toni Garrn.
Pettyfer, 31, shared a sweet tribute to his wife featuring a series of snapshots alongside Garrn, 29, on his Instagram account Thursday.
"Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend," Pettyfer wrote in the caption.
He added, "Let's hope 2022 let's [sic] us all enjoy some magical adventures together, these pictures being my '22 inspiration ☀️#magicaladventures #family #22 #jamaica."
The couple began dating in 2018 and became engaged on Christmas Eve 2019 before tying the knot in October 2020 in Germany.
The pair shared their happy news on Instagram with the Magic Mike actor captioning a photo of their wedding bands, "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer."
Garrn shared a similar photo on her Instagram account at the time, writing, "Now you really get to call me wifey."
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Luca Malaika, in July.
"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," Garrn captioned an Instagram announcement, which included a photo of the newborn's foot.
Shortly before Luca's birth, Pettyfer announced that he was taking a break from social media for the month of July, writing that "it's important for our mental health to not to become attached to anything, to always keep an open mind, a pure awareness of our state of being."
He added that social media can "become toxic with false illusions being presented to us." He used the hashtag "#daddyduties" in that June 30 post.