Alex Pettyfer and Model Toni Garrn Are Engaged After Surprise Christmas Eve Proposal

Congratulations are in order for Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn!

On Tuesday, the couple announced on Instagram that they are engaged after Pettyfer proposed on Christmas Eve last week. The German supermodel, 27, shared the news alongside a sweet photo of her and Pettyfer kissing.

“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Garrn captioned the picture, which also featured her sparkling engagement ring. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you.”

In his own Instagram post, the Magic Mike star, 29, wrote: “Some people marry their best friend … Some people marry their soulmate … I got both.”

Garrn shared more details about their love story during her recap of the decade on her Instagram Story.

“Lastly… in the last year of this decade I met this one,” she captioned a video of herself and Pettyfer doing a silly dance. Garrn added in a second photo, “And made 2019 the best year yet.”

“Onto 2020 with this maniac,” she wrote underneath another throwback shot of the couple, before adding in a fourth photo, “Onto 2020 as a wifey.”

The model also shared more Instagram Story snaps that showed off her gorgeous engagement ring, which appears to feature a large center stone flanked by baguettes. According to Pettyfer’s Instagram, the ring is from Anna Sheffield Fine Jewelry.

The couple has been dating for about 10 months, and was first seen attending an Oscars party together in February, according to E! News.

Garrn has previously been linked to actor Enrique Murciano, and also famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2013 and 2014. Meanwhile, Pettyfer previously dated model Marloes Horst, and was previously engaged to actress Riley Keough.