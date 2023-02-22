Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Film in Yellowstone Rather Than New Mexico After Charge Downgraded

Alec Baldwin's Rust has found a new filming location for when production resumes this spring. The news comes days after prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge originally brought against the actor/producer.

On Wednesday, Rust Movie Productions announced that the unfinished film will resume production at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

In a joint statement, the film ranch's co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis spoke to the "dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team" to finish the project for the late Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an October 2021 on-set shooting that led to criminal charges filed against Baldwin, 64, and former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in January.

"We've learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many," the statement reads. "We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

In a separate statement, Rust director Joel Souza — who was injured in the October 2021 shooting — said the film ranch's commitment to helping Rust finish production and "and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team."

Set of 'Rust'. Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

"The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring," Souza added. "It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Last Tuesday, it was announced that Souza would be among at least four original crew members on the production who will return to complete the film, while Hutchins' widower Matthew will join the production as an executive producer, alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line).

Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will work in Hutchins' place and donate her salary to charity in her name, according to a press release. Baldwin will also return to star in the film, and the production vowed it "will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition" on set.

Rust was previously filmed in New Mexico until Hutchins' death.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office said in a statement that prosecutors had dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally added to Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's involuntary manslaughter charges.

Had Baldwin been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges, he would have faced a mandatory five years in jail. He still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting — that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted. The amended complaint was filed late last Friday.