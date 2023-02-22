Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Film in Yellowstone Rather Than New Mexico After Charge Downgraded

Alec Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting on the set of Rust

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 03:52 PM
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Photo: Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/ZUMA

Alec Baldwin's Rust has found a new filming location for when production resumes this spring. The news comes days after prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge originally brought against the actor/producer.

On Wednesday, Rust Movie Productions announced that the unfinished film will resume production at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

In a joint statement, the film ranch's co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis spoke to the "dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team" to finish the project for the late Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an October 2021 on-set shooting that led to criminal charges filed against Baldwin, 64, and former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in January.

"We've learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many," the statement reads. "We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

In a separate statement, Rust director Joel Souza — who was injured in the October 2021 shooting — said the film ranch's commitment to helping Rust finish production and "and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team."

set of rust
Set of 'Rust'. Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

"The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring," Souza added. "It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Last Tuesday, it was announced that Souza would be among at least four original crew members on the production who will return to complete the film, while Hutchins' widower Matthew will join the production as an executive producer, alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will work in Hutchins' place and donate her salary to charity in her name, according to a press release. Baldwin will also return to star in the film, and the production vowed it "will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition" on set.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Sees Charge Dropped in Rust Shooting, Faces Reduced Prison Sentence

Rust was previously filmed in New Mexico until Hutchins' death.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office said in a statement that prosecutors had dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally added to Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's involuntary manslaughter charges.

Had Baldwin been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges, he would have faced a mandatory five years in jail. He still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting — that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted. The amended complaint was filed late last Friday.

Related Articles
Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan attend The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Skylark on February 13, 2018 in New York City.
Michael B. Jordan Reveals Poignant Lesson He Learned from Chadwick Boseman: 'Life Is Short'
Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Seen Walking Arm-in-Arm Months After She Presented an Award to Him
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Admits He's 'Nervous' to Lead 'Gladiator' Sequel: But It's 'Something I Feel Like I Can Do'
Actress Ellen Barkin attends the premiere of TNT's "Animal Kingdom" at The Rose Room on June 8, 2016 in Venice, California.
Ellen Barkin Recalls Alleged On-Set Harassment from 'Sea of Love' Director Harold Becker
Adam Brody attends the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California.
Adam Brody Criticizes Marketing for 'Jennifer's Body' : 'Couldn't Have Missed the Mark Harder'
Girls Trip
Why Has 'Girls Trip 2' Taken So Long? Blame the COVID Pandemic, Says Regina Hall
About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares First Trailer for His Comedy with Robert De Niro, 'About My Father' — Watch
ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock (5876987g) Whoopi Goldberg Sister Act - 1992 Director: Emile Ardolino Touchstone USA Scene Still; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Bette Midler attends "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Bette Midler Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Sister Act' : 'My Fans Don't Want to See Me in a Wimple'
Actor Liam Neeson and his wife actress Natasha Richardson attend "The 30th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards" at The St. Regis Hotel on January 13, 2005 in Century City, California.
Liam Neeson Says His Late Wife Natasha Richardson Wouldn't Marry Him If He Played James Bond
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Valentines day
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Romantic 'Snowed-In' Valentine's Day Trip with Husband Travis Barker
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
Regina Hall Says 'Girls Trip 2' Is 'Going to Be Fun': 'I'm Excited to See the Girls Again'
Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu.
Keira Knightley Tries to Break the Story of the Boston Strangler in Trailer for Real-Life Thriller