Alec Baldwin and Brothers Celebrate Mother Carol's 92nd Birthday

Alec Baldwin and his siblings honored their mother on social media with touching tributes

Alec Baldwin is paying tribute to the Baldwin family matriarch on her milestone birthday.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old actor and producer shared a photo of his mother, Carol M. Baldwin, as she celebrated 92 years, sweetly attributing her long life to brownies, Jeopardy!, and more.

"Today, my mother is 92. Unf***ing believable. Living proof that a diet of Brownies, Tab, @wegmans and @jeopardy will lead to a longer life. Happy birthday!!!" he captioned a photo of Carol as she sat in a chair surrounded by balloons, including a unicorn and the number 92.

Alec's famous brothers also shared tributes to their mother on social media. Billy Baldwin posted a video of himself on a film set as he and his crew sang "Happy Birthday" on his Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Stephen Baldwin reposted a celebratory Instagram photo from his niece Jessica Arnold.

"Happiest 92nd birthday to the greatest Grammie/great Grammie ever!!!! 🤩My grandma moved in with us when I was five years old. She has been a second mom all of my life. She's hilarious and full of life! She raised six children and then helped raise us!" Arnold wrote alongside a photo of Carol with 11 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "She's a breast cancer survivor and has spent most of her life raising money for research and awareness. I can't wait to celebrate you soon. We love you so much!!!"

Carol is the founder of The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, a nonprofit that works to support "both new and established researchers investigating the causes, prevention and treatment of breast cancer," according to the website.

Though he's been minimizing his social media use since the Oct. 21 fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust, Alec recently made his first public appearance, serving as master of ceremonies at a human rights event in New York City this month.

The event came after ABC News aired an emotional sit-down interview with the star, who got candid about the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while making the Western film. Alec was holding the gun that discharged and killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, though he said he did not pull the trigger.

During the interview, Alec said he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened," though he explained why he doesn't feel guilt in the deadly incident: "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."