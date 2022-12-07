Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Step Out for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala

On Tuesday, the actor emceed the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, at which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honored

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 11:25 AM
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a date night for a cause on Tuesday.

The couple attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, with the Witches Anonymous podcast host, 38, wearing a bright red Joy Cioci dress to the event, where Alec, 64, emceed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored.

Other honorees at the event included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who received the Ripple of Hope Award for his courageous leadership amid the Russian invasion, as well as Siris co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky. The ceremony also posthumously recognized NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell.

The outing comes just over two months since the pair welcomed their seventh baby together.

Baldwin hosted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala last December as well, just weeks after the Rust tragedy. Hilaria also attended to support him at the time.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Extra published Monday, Hilaria said the Oct. 21, 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins weighs heavy on their family. Alec maintains that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old Hutchins on the set of his Western movie. Director Joel Souza was also injured, and the crew plans on completing Rust with Hutchins' widower Matthew on board as an executive producer now.

"I worry about him," she said. "… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened."

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same," continued Hilaria. "You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty

"So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened," she added.

She added to Extra, "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined. I mean, the loss of her, Halyna. Her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways."

Related Articles
Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Rare 'Date Night' in N.Y.C.: 'We Don't Get Out Much'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Awful Tragedy' of 'Rust' Shooting a Year Later: 'I Worry About' Alec
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy
Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business"
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Daughter Carmen's Heartbreaking Reaction to Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
kerry kennedy, meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Awarded for Stance Against 'Structural Racism,' Says Kerry Kennedy
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Dazzling Aquamarine Ring to Accept Humanitarian Award
Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Shares Photo of Halyna Hutchins on Anniversary of 'Rust' Tragedy: 'One Year Ago Today'
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
'Rust' Shooting 1 Year Later: What's Next for Alec Baldwin's Western After Tragedy
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin Is 'Grateful' After Settling with Halyna Hutchins' Widower amid 'Painful Situation'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) greets well-wishers gathered outside after visiting the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 02 December 2022. A long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood, the Harvard Center is a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, USA - 02 Dec 2022
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston