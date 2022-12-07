Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Step Out for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed a date night for a cause on Tuesday.

The couple attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, with the Witches Anonymous podcast host, 38, wearing a bright red Joy Cioci dress to the event, where Alec, 64, emceed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored.

Other honorees at the event included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who received the Ripple of Hope Award for his courageous leadership amid the Russian invasion, as well as Siris co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky. The ceremony also posthumously recognized NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell.

The outing comes just over two months since the pair welcomed their seventh baby together.

Baldwin hosted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala last December as well, just weeks after the Rust tragedy. Hilaria also attended to support him at the time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Extra published Monday, Hilaria said the Oct. 21, 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins weighs heavy on their family. Alec maintains that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old Hutchins on the set of his Western movie. Director Joel Souza was also injured, and the crew plans on completing Rust with Hutchins' widower Matthew on board as an executive producer now.

"I worry about him," she said. "… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened."

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same," continued Hilaria. "You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard."

Mike Coppola/Getty

"So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened," she added.

She added to Extra, "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined. I mean, the loss of her, Halyna. Her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways."