Alec Baldwin Says He Turned Down Working with Jennifer Garner to Be with His Family

Alec Baldwin’s next costar won’t be Jennifer Garner — although the Finding John DeLorean actor admits he initially felt excited by the idea of working on a project with her.

“Someone called me and said, ‘Do you want to do a movie with Jennifer Garner? It’s this drama,’ ” Baldwin, 61, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I thought, I love Jennifer Garner. She’s a wonderful actress and she’s this fantastic movie star. Who wouldn’t want to do that? It was a pretty good script and good drama.”

So what ultimately kept the father of five from taking the part: the film’s location.

“They said, ‘We’re going to go to South Africa for five weeks,’ “ he continues. “I said, ‘I can’t go to Africa for five weeks because of my kids and school.’ Everything I do and I don’t do revolves around my family.”

The Match Game host calls watching his four kids wife Hilaria — sons Romeo Alejandro David, 12 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, and Rafael Thomas, 4 this month, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5 — grow up “the greatest journey of them all.”

“As they’re growing up in that slow-motion way that you watch children, they turn this corner, and two weeks later they say something else,” says Baldwin, also dad to daughter Ireland, 23, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger. “You see the way that they develop in real time, up close in your own family. There’s nothing more interesting than watching people grow up.”

