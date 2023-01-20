Alec Baldwin Trying to 'Stay Strong' amid Criminal Charges: 'Nothing Can Prepare You for This' (Source)

A source tells PEOPLE that Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are "really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids"

Published on January 20, 2023 12:54 PM

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are "devastated" in the wake of news that the actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this," the source says. "They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids."

"Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her," the source adds, noting that Hilaria, 39, "is doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."

PEOPLE reached out to Baldwin's rep for comment.

On Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin, 64, and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After the announcement, the actor's attorney called the charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice" in a statement.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in the statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win," the attorney added.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin in December. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Another source who saw Baldwin on Wednesday, one day before the charges were announced, told PEOPLE that he appeared "totally carefree and in a great mood" in New York City at the time. The source said he appeared "very lighthearted" in Brooklyn, talking about their kids.

Alec and Hilaria, who wed in 2012, are parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, plus daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 3 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2 next month, and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

"He was standing outside his local coffee shop chit-chatting with the staff," the source said. "He seemed totally carefree and in a great mood. It was all very lighthearted."

"He was talking about the family's recent ski trip and was bragging that Carmen in particular has been skiing so well," the source added.

