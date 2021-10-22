Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun while on set for his upcoming film, Rust

Alec Baldwin 'Trying to Get His Head Around' Rust Shooting: 'This Has Been Devastating' (Source)

Alec Baldwin is reeling from his "devastating" on-set accident Thursday, in which he accidentally shot and killed a crewmember and left another injured while working on his new Western movie, Rust.

"Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened," a source tells PEOPLE. "This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult."

Baldwin, 63, accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the film Rust in New Mexico. Upon further investigation, the local sheriff's department learned that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza, 48, was hospitalized but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

The local prop master's union has said that the gun Baldwin fired contained "a live round," according to an email viewed by IndieWire, though authorities have not confirmed. So far, no charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

Baldwin first spoke out regarding the incident on Friday morning, issuing a two-part statement on Twitter.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor began.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

While speaking to Daily Mail, Hutchins' husband Matthew confirmed that he has been in touch with Baldwin.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," said Matthew, 38, who has an 8-year-old son he shared with the late cinematographer.

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

The Rust film set has been shut down following Hutchins' death, with production indefinitely paused, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.