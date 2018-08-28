Alec Baldwin to Play Donald Trump-Like Dad to Batman in Joker Spinoff Movie: Report

Alec Baldwin is set to play Bruce Wayne’s dad in the new Joker spinoff movie — but there’s a twist.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the actor, 60, has signed on to star as Thomas Wayne in Joker, the standalone movie about Batman’s ultimate nemesis. In the comic books, Thomas is father to millionaire Bruce, who fights crime as the Batman. According to the outlet, the script calls for Thomas to be a “cheesy and tanned businessman” in the vein of a “1980s Donald Trump.”

Baldwin, who’s been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency, won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on Saturday Night Live.

Playing the Joker in the Todd Phillips-directed movie will be Joaquin Phoenix.

Speaking to Collider about the project, Phoenix, 43, said, “It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f— s— out of me, or something.”

The famous character has previously been portrayed by many actors, including Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

Robert De Niro, Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz and Glow actor Marc Maron are also attached to costar.

Warner Bros. has described the film as being an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.