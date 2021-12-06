Alec Baldwin will attend the Ripple of Hope Gala on Thursday where he will serve as master of ceremonies

Alec Baldwin to Make His First Public Appearance Since Rust Shooting at Human Rights Event

Alec Baldwin is set to make his first public appearance since the Rust on-set shooting incident at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

The event will take place on Thursday at the New York Hilton Midtown with Baldwin serving as master of ceremonies.

Those expected to attend are Vice President Kamala Harris, Kerry Kenndy, Edward M. Kennedy Jr., Aloe Blacc, Douglas Brinkley, Tom DiNapoli, Curtis Granderson, Catherine Keener and more.

This will mark Baldwin's first public appearance since the Oct. 21 shooting that took place on the set of his Western film Rust where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.

Baldwin, 63, was holding the gun that discharged and killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza on the set.

Baldwin gave his first sit-down interview since the shooting to ABC's George Stephanopoulos last week where he claimed he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said he had dreams "constantly" about the day of the shooting, especially with images of guns that "keep me awake at night."

"I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," said Baldwin.

"You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness. Do you feel guilt?" Stephanopoulos later asked.

Baldwin replied, "No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."

Since the interview, the actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have deleted their Twitter accounts. Their respective Instagram accounts remain active.

On Friday, a two-hour 20/20 special will delve into the events ahead of the shooting on Rust and the investigations.