Alec Baldwin to Make Acting Return After Rust Shooting in Italian Christmas Comedies: Report

The holiday movies, titled Kid Santa and Billie's Magic World, will star Baldwin and his younger brother, William

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York.

Alec Baldwin is ready for his comeback.

The Drunk Parents actor, 63, is set to make his return to the big screen in a pair of Italian Christmas movies, according to a report published by Deadline on Wednesday.

Baldwin will team up with his younger brother, William, to shoot two hybrid animated and live-action movies in Italy, which are respectively titled Kid Santa and Billie's Magical World. The Baldwin brothers are set to appear in the live-action sections of the films, the outlet reports.

alec and William Baldwin Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

The holiday movies mark some of the first big projects Alec's been involved in since he fired the prop gun accidentally killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western film, Rust, last October.

In February, the Saturday Night Live actor opened up about returning to work, speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account.

"I said I would keep a little diary of when I was traveling and working," Alec said in the video. "We had our first day today which is tricky. I don't work as much as I used to."

He continued, "It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."

"I still find that hard to say," Baldwin added. "I went back to work today for the first time in three-and-a-half months. Movies are nearly always the same. Everyone's young compared to me. Especially in independent films where there are very good people."

Later that month, Hutchins' husband, Matthew, sat down with Today's Hota Kotb for his first interview since the death of his beloved wife, recalling to the longtime news anchor, "A member of the production team told me that Halyna had been shot."

"My heart sank right away. [It was] completely inexplicable to me that it could have happened at that moment," he explained.

Matthew later opened up about Halyna's touching tombstone inscription, which reads: "Her light shapes our lives, keep chasing your vision." He shared with Kotb that the quote reflects Halyna's unforgettable legacy.

"So her life shapes our lives, keep chasing your vision," he noted. "You know, thinking about how her life just permeates our lives and to be inspired and ambitious. And that really embodied her spirit."