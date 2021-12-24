Alec Baldwin posted a video on Instagram in which he thanked his supporters for "kind" messages and admitted he was going through "a really tough time" since the Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Trying to Get Through a Tough Time' as He Thanks His Supporters: WATCH

Alec Baldwin released a video two days before Christmas in which he expressed his thanks to those who "sent me such kind words" in the wake of the tragic Rust shooting.

Baldwin, 63, posted a video of himself on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing "Merry Christmas…" in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," the actor said as he stood outside. "I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them."

Baldwin touched on the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, saying, "I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically."

"I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that," he added.

The Saturday Night Live star said he was "home with my family, the only thing I care about."

"It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time," he said. "I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I'm really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it's been very difficult."

"Whatever holiday you're celebrating, happy holidays to everybody," he continued. "I hope that you're as lucky as I am in one department, that you're home with your family; I'm home with my family."

Baldwin added, "I don't have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask."

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, 37, were focusing on "spending a quiet holiday" with their six children in the Hamptons this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Gave Him 'a Reason to Live' After First Interview Since Rust Tragedy

"They love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas," the source continued. "Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together."

"They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents," added the insider.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of Hutchins, who died on the set of his western film Rust when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing the cinematographer.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Baldwin's phone in the latest development in the case, PEOPLE previously reported.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident — with production on the film halted — a source told PEOPLE that Baldwin is leaning on his wife and kids.