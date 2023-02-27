Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers Sued by Three Crew Members Dealing with Anxiety, Depression, PTSD

Three Rust crew members brought forth a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers on Friday, claiming that the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins caused them physical and psychological injuries.

The lawsuit, which alleges negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, was filed Friday in state court in Santa Fe, N.M., by dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price. It names Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company and Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants in the case.

"These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules," according to the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE. "Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

All three plaintiffs reported witnessing the flash from the gunshot, as well as experiencing "blast injuries" from the sound of the gun within the small church in which they were shooting.

"Production of the gun-heavy western film required an experienced firearms expert and safety-minded leadership," Jacob G. Vigil, attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Rust had neither. Instead, producers contracted an inexperienced armorer and set leaders with histories of safety violations."

PEOPLE's request for comment to Baldwin's attorney was not immediately returned on Monday night.

The complaint stated that Addiego applied first aid to director Joel Souza, who was also struck by the gunfire; while Curtin watched in shock as Hutchins "grabbed at her abdomen."

"Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on," the suit details. "As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting."

The suit further notes that the plaintiffs have "independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder."

Baldwin himself is officially pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him in regard to the death of Hutchins.

On Thursday, Baldwin, 64 entered a not-guilty plea in New Mexico's Santa Fe County First District court and waived his right to appear in court for a hearing that was initially scheduled for Friday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

As a result, Judge Mary Marlow Sommer canceled the following day's hearing, which was expected to see Baldwin appear in court for the first time since charges were filed against him and former Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Jan. 31.

Baldwin's not-guilty plea comes after prosecutors dropped the firearms enhancement charge originally brought against the actor/producer, which would have given him a mandatory five years in jail had he been convicted of the involuntary manslaughter and firearms enhancement charges.

Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting — that crime would carry a lesser sentence of 18 months if convicted.

In addition to criminal and recent charges, Baldwin is also facing another civil lawsuit from Hutchins' parents and sister in her death.