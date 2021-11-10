Alec Baldwin Sued by Rust Gaffer Who Claims Actor and Film's Producers Were Negligent with Firearms on Set

Alec Baldwin is being sued for negligence by a gaffer who worked on the set of Rust.

Serge Svetnoy, who was the chief of lighting on Rust and a friend of deceased cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin, the film's producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news.

Svetnoy alleged each of the parties named in the lawsuit failed to implement and maintain "industry standards" for control over firearms used on the movie set, according to the complaint.

Svetnoy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The gaffer wasn't physically injured when Baldwin fired a gun that had a live round, fatally shooting Hutchins, but he alleged in the complaint that he was close enough that "discharge materials from the blast struck [him] directly."

"Simply put there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in that revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity," the complaint states.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

In October, Svetnoy wrote an emotional Facebook post in which he revealed he was standing next to Hutchins when Baldwin shot the gun that killed her.

In a lengthy account titled "My vision of the RUST tragedy," Svetnoy wrote he is "very grateful to everyone" who has reached out to him with their "words of support and condolences."

Svetnoy explained he had received "many calls" from outlets for accounts of what occurred the day the incident took place.

"Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands," he said. "I want to tell my opinion on why this has happened. I think I have the right to do it."

"It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism," Svetnoy wrote. "The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it. And the DEATH OF THE HUMAN IS THE RESULT!"

Halyna Hutchins and Sergey Svetnoy Serge Svetnoy and Halyna Hutchins | Credit: Sergey Svetnoy/Facebook

There hasn't been any official finding of negligence to date. A source close to the production of the film told PEOPLE, "Ten days into production, three full set safety meetings were held, including one the morning of the incident."

Svetnoy dedicated the last half of his post to producers working in Hollywood.

"Dear Producers, by hiring professionals, you are buying peace of mind for yourself and the people around you. It is true that the professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little bit more demanding, but it is worth it. No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!"

"And finally, dear Producers, please remember that it's not you who are giving the opportunities to the people you hire make their money; it's the people you hire who help You make Your money. Remember this!" he wrote, adding, "I also want to thank the camera operator @Ried Russell, who was with us and helped save Halyna. Thank you to the set medic @Cherlyn Schaefer who did everything she could to save Halyna's life. We all loved Halyna. May God Bless her soul. Rest in Peace. And God protect Us All."

On Oct. 27, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a press conference that investigators had discovered "500 rounds of ammunition" on the film set, which included "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds."

Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, previously broke her silence about the shooting on set, saying in a statement via her lawyers that "untruths that have been told to the media," and that she was "devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired."

Her attorneys claimed Gutierrez-Reed had "no idea where the live rounds came from" and said she was under pressure on the set from working two jobs as both armorer and props assistant.

Gutierrez-Reed told deputies that she had checked the rounds inside the firearm Baldwin used the day of the shooting to make sure the gun was loaded with "dummies," not real bullets, and that she locked up the guns in a safe on the prop truck, according to the search warrant affidavit. She also said no live ammunition was ever kept on the Rust set.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff refuted Gutierrez-Reed's claims about live bullets, telling Today on Oct. 28 that the armorer's statement was "obviously" not correct after Hutchins was killed on set by a live round.

"No, obviously it isn't," Mendoza said. "That was a live round that struck and killed Ms. Hutchins so that's not an accurate statement as far as I'm concerned."