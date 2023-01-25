Alec Baldwin Seen Out in the Hamptons After News of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Alec Baldwin was seen in the Hamptons, days after news broke that he would face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 64-year-old actor was photographed on Wednesday in East Hampton, New York, wearing a maroon Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, dark slacks and brown shoes. He carried multiple items, including a takeout box.

On Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting death of Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 on the set of their film Rust.

No charges will be filed related to the shooting of the film's director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident. The charges will be formally filed before the end of the month.

After the announcement of the charges, the actor's attorney called them a "terrible miscarriage of justice" in a statement.

Alec Baldwin.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in the statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win," Nikas added.

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter."

"These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury," they added.

After announcing the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, Carmack-Altwies added in her statement, "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that the Saturday Night Live alum and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are "devastated" about the impending charges.

"They were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this," the source said. "They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids."

"Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her," the insider added, noting that Hilaria, 39, "is doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."

Another source who saw Baldwin on Jan. 18, one day before the charges were announced, told PEOPLE that he appeared "totally carefree and in a great mood" in New York City at the time. The source said he appeared "very lighthearted" in Brooklyn, talking about their kids.

Reps for Baldwin have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the charges or sources' statements.