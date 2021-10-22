Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of his upcoming western film in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin Says 'No Words to Convey My Shock and Sadness' After Accidental Shooting on Film Set

Alec Baldwin has spoken out in the wake of a tragic shooting on the set of his upcoming film Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

In a two-part statement issued on Twitter, Baldwin wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," continued the actor.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for Baldwin told PEOPLE that "there was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks." Reps for Baldwin did not respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Hutchins was killed and director Souza was injured after star and producer Baldwin, 63, accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico. Upon further investigation, the local sheriff's department learned that Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin. The local prop master's union has said that the gun Baldwin fired contained "a live round," according to an email viewed by IndieWire, though authorities have not confirmed.

The film set has since been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

The company said in a statement Thursday, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Souza was hospitalized but his reps told Deadline he has since been released.

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins told Insider on Friday, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."