Alec Baldwin Shares Post from Rust Staffer Claiming Crew Members Were Not Overworked

Other crew members have claimed there were "red flags" on the New Mexico set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot

As stories about safety on the Rust set continue to swirl following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death last month, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis is speaking out in support of the producers.

In several screenshots of Davis' lengthy statement shared by Alec Baldwin on Instagram Tuesday, she claimed that there were stringent safety protocols in place, and while other crew members have described "red flags" on set, she alleged that working conditions were safe.

"The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls---," Davis wrote in part, according to the screenshots.

"The day Halyna died we had come off a 12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day. We had (including camera) gotten off by 6:30 pm. We had just had a 56 hour weekend right before that. No one was too tired to do their jobs," she wrote, claiming that "this is all provable by daily time sheets."

Later in the post, she said that crew had "several safety meetings. Sometimes multiple per day."

"Our AD never seemed flippant about safety. He may have in other shows, but he wasn't like that on ours," Davis continued, referring to assistant director David Halls, who was reportedly terminated from a previous film after a situation involving a firearm injured a crew member.

Halls, who was the one to hand Baldwin the loaded gun, admitted to authorities that there was a lapse in gun safety protocol on set leading up to the incident, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant obtained by the New York Post.

The shooting happened on Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of Rust, a country western movie starring Baldwin and directed by Joel Souza. During a rehearsal, Halls handed Baldwin a gun that had contained a real bullet. Thinking it was only loaded with blanks, Halls shouted "cold gun" to indicate it was safe to use, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant affidavit.

Thinking the gun did not have live ammunition in it, Baldwin shot the Colt .45 revolver, which left Hutchins fatally injured and Souza hospitalized, according to the affidavit. The bullet has since been recovered from Souza's shoulder.

Following the incident, Halls said he picked up the gun from a church pew on set and took it to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, instructing her to open it so he could see what was inside. When the armorer opened the gun, Halls told authorities he saw five rounds in the gun — four "dummy" rounds, indicated by a hole in the casing, and one "without the hole," according to the warrant.

Davis said in her post that the fatal accident is about "gun safety," not working conditions.

"This is about gun safety. Something we could all stand to learn a little more about so that we know if we're seeing something a bit off," she wrote. "I know that's not as much fun as vilifying producers. Personal responsibility is the last thing anyone wants to focus on in a tragedy."

Davis added that she plans on learning more about on-set gun safety protocols so that she can call things out if she sees those protocols not being followed. "I'll fight for better gun safety on set in Halyna's name," she wrote.

A spokesperson for the movie's production company, Rust Movie Productions, LLC, previously told PEOPLE that "the safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."