Alec Baldwin is remembering Halyna Hutchins one year after her death.

On Friday, the 64-year-old actor posted a tribute to cinematographer Hutchins, who died on the set of their Western film Rust in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021.

Hutchins was 42 when she died after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, and Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

Alongside a photo of Hutchins crouched behind a camera, the actor captioned his Instagram post Friday: "One year ago today ... "

"Stay strong my friend," actor Leslie Jordan wrote in a comment. "Thinking about you and all those effected [sic] by this terrible accident."

While the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation is still pending and no charges have been made, Baldwin and other Rust producers recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew earlier this year. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer.

Matthew, who shares son Andros with Hutchins, said in a statement, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)."

He added, "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Sharing news of the settlement on Instagram himself earlier this month, Baldwin wrote, "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," he added.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in December, Baldwin said he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."