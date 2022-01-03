Alec Baldwin Shares Hopes for 2022 as He Reflects on 'Worst Situation' with Halyna Hutchins' Death

The actor posted a nearly 13-minute video on New Year's Day, in which he revealed his goals for the coming year amid the ongoing investigation into the tragic Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin marked the beginning of 2022 by reflecting on his involvement in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which he called the "worst situation" he's ever been a part of.

The actor, 63, posted a nearly 13-minute video to Instagram on New Year's Day, in which he spoke directly to the camera and shared his hopes for the coming year amid the ongoing fallout from the tragic Rust shooting. He wrote in the caption, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said. "I'm not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible."

He added, "This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do."

Although the Emmy winner admitted that he's not a "New Year's resolution person," he also shared his goals for 2022.

"But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," Baldwin explained. "I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want."

"My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don't get to see much of them anymore," he added, revealing he recently took a trip to the west coast to spend time with 26-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Meanwhile, the actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made a candid plea for more kindness in her own message shared on New Year's Day.

"Life is naturally flawed," she wrote. "Its [sic] beautiful & tragic, happy & sad. There is no magical: it's just gonna be good."

She continued, "Which leaves me to this conclusion: dedicate this year to kindness. Kindness nurtures others and the world we inhabit and leave to our children. Kind also just feels good."

"Imagine if we began to go out of our way to be kind," Hilaria added. "It costs nothing and we all have the capacity for kindness. When I hear something kind, it makes my heart so full & helps so much to dissolve negativity."

Alec and Hilaria recently celebrated Christmas in the Hamptons with their six children

"They love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together."

"They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents," added the insider.

Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's phone in the latest development in the case, PEOPLE previously reported.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident — with production on the film halted — a source told PEOPLE that Alec is leaning on his wife and kids.