Alec Baldwin Shares Articles Saying Gun He Fired on Rust Set Wasn't Properly Checked 

Alec Baldwin has re-shared two articles on Twitter reporting that the gun he fired on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was not checked properly before it was given to him.

The actor, 63, first re-tweeted an article originally published by Variety Friday, the day after the fatal shooting occurred on Oct. 21. Baldwin did not provide any context in his tweet and only shared the link to the story, which reports that he was told the gun was safe for use by the film's assistant director before the weapon fired off a live bullet, striking and killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin re-tweeted a second article Wednesday evening, which had been published by The New York Times that same day. The Times story covers an affidavit in which assistant director Dave Halls admits he should have more closely inspected the rounds in each chamber of the gun before declaring the weapon "cold" and handing it to Baldwin.

Much like his previous post about the Variety story, Baldwin did not include any commentary on the Times report, and only shared the link originally tweeted out by the New York Times account with his followers.

The actor previously shared a statement addressing the Rust tragedy on Twitter, writing in an Oct. 22 message, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

He added, "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin had been practicing a cross draw while rehearsing a scene for Rust when the firearm went off, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. When he fired the gun, a live bullet fatally struck Hutchins and then hit Souza, 48, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios told PEOPLE this week.

Before he shot Hutchins and Souza, Baldwin was told the gun he was practicing with was "cold," meaning it contained no live ammunition, according to the affidavit.