Alec Baldwin Shared Sweet Moment with Wife Hilaria Hours Before Rust Set Shooting Incident

Before Alec Baldwin shot off a gun on the set of his movie Rust, he shared a moment with his wife Hilaria Baldwin

Hours before Alec Baldwin accidentally shot off a gun that killed his movie's cinematographer and injured the director, the actor shared a heartfelt moment with his wife.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a screenshot of herself and her husband, 63, talking on FaceTime on Thursday, with the actor seen inside of a car with a facemask on his chin.

"The light," Hilaria, 37, wrote over the image, which was shared before the fatal on-set incident.

Baldwin fired the gun Thursday, hitting both cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital and later died from her injuries, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent's hospital for his injuries and was released Friday.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

In a two-part statement issued on Twitter Friday, Baldwin wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," continued the actor.

The local prop master's union has said that the gun Baldwin fired contained "a live round," according to an email viewed by IndieWire, though authorities have not confirmed.

The film set has since been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

The company said in a statement Thursday, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."