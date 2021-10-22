Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun

Alec Baldwin Seen Distraught After Accidental Shooting on Set of Rust Movie, Killing Cinematographer

Cast and crew of the upcoming western film Rust were left saddened and shocked following a tragic incident on set.

On Thursday, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured after the film's star and producer, Alec Baldwin, accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Baldwin, 68, appeared shaken with a cell phone pressed against his ear as he held his face mask in his hand.

Authorities responded to the incident around 1:50 p.m. local time following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's department learned that Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin posted a picture of himself in character on set. "Back to in person at the office," he captioned the since-deleted Instagram photo. "Blimey…it's exhausting."

The film set has since been shut down, with production indefinitely paused, according to the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for Baldwin told PEOPLE that "there was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

At the time of publication, representatives for Baldwin did not respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Following Hutchins' death, directors, actors and those in the film industry paid tribute to the late cinematographer.

"She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to she what she could pull off next," wrote actor Joe Manganiello on Instagram, "and she was a fantastic person."