"I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," the actor said in a new video Tuesday

Alec Baldwin Returns to Work After Rust Shooting: 'It's strange to Go Back to Work'

Alec Baldwin is back at work almost four months after the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Baldwin reflected on returning to work after he was spotted climbing into a taxi in the United Kingdom for his latest film.

"I said I would keep a little diary of when I was traveling and working," the actor, 63, said in the video. "We had our first day today which is tricky. I don't work as much as I used to."

He continued, "It's strange to go back to work. I haven't worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins."

"I still find that hard to say," Baldwin said. "I went back to work today for the first time in three-and-a-half months. Movies are nearly always the same. Everyone's young compared to me. Especially in independent films where there are very good people."

Reflecting on being away from his family, Baldwin revealed he missed his six children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"I miss my kids, I miss my Carmen, she's so funny," he said. "All my kids are so unique. You can't get over how different they are, so different, my kids are so different."

He added, "I'll be here for a few more days, and then who knows what the future will bring. I get to go home and see all my little people, and one big person, although she's not big, not big at all. She's kind of tiny. Hasta mañana."

In December, two days before Christmas, Baldwin posted another video of himself in which he spoke about celebrating the holidays in the aftermath of the shooting.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," the actor said then. "I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them."

Baldwin touched on the Rust shooting saying, "I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically."

"I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that," he added.

The Saturday Night Live star said he was "home with my family, the only thing I care about."

"It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time," he said. "I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I'm really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it's been very difficult."

Halyna Hutchins Husband Matthew Honors His Late Wife In First Instagram Post Since Her Death Credit: Matthew Hutchins/Instagram

In October, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna, 42, as well as director Joel Souza during a camera test at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

Halyna died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Souza, 48, survived his injuries.