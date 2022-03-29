Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock, admitting he was "out of line" and "wrong"

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards.

During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.

Will, 53, apologized to Rock in a statement on Monday evening, admitting he was "out of line" and "wrong." The King Richard star added, "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Prior to Will's public apology, Baldwin, 63, shared his reaction to the incident on social media and supported Rock, writing, "I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock. And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show."

Rock, 57, has not yet spoken out since the incident. He declined to press charges, police said.

Baldwin, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2004, voiced a character in the Madagascar animated movies along with Rock and Jada.

His comments about the Oscars come five months after he held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie Rust. Hutchins was commemorated in the In Memoriam portion of the Academy Awards.

In his joke during the Oscars Sunday, Rock compared Jada's hairdo to the bald look Demi Moore had in the movie G.I. Jane. Jada has been open about having alopecia and shaving her head because of the hair-loss condition.

In his apology, Will called himself a "work in progress" and said, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"... There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.I am a work in progress," he said.