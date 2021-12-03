"Our life with our family is all I care about," Alec Baldwin wrote to his wife Hilaria Baldwin in an emotional Instagram note posted after his interview with George Stephanopoulos aired

Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Gave Him 'a Reason to Live' After First Interview Since Rust Tragedy

Alec Baldwin is showing love and gratitude for his wife Hilaria Baldwin following the broadcast of his emotional ABC News interview, his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 Rust shooting incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Following the Thursday night airing of his conversation with George Stephanopoulos, Alec posted a picture of him holding one of the six children he shares with wife Hilaria, 37, whom he wed in 2012.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," Alec wrote, tagging Hilaria.

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he continued. "Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

Days after the tragedy, Hilaria broke her silence on Instagram, writing, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Since then, she has kept her followers updated about how the family has been coping together.

"I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "You can imagine how heart wrenching it has been. I'm grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I'm grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them."

"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is," she said. "There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: shouldn't I know what to do??"

She added, "You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you."

During the primetime interview on Thursday night, Alec recalled in detail the day of the fatal shooting that resulted in the death of Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec began the interview by saying that he was coming forward because he "felt there were a number of misconceptions, most of it from sources I really wouldn't concern myself about," since the day that Hutchins died.

He told Stephanopoulos, "I wanted to come to talk to you to say I would go to any lengths to undo what happened."

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common," he added, "that is we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

On Nov. 17, Alec and Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.